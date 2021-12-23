scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 23, 2021
IGNOU PhD entrance exam 2021 application deadline extended

Students can apply online at ignou.nta.ac.in. Earlier, the application registration deadline was December 22, which has now been extended till December 30.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
December 23, 2021 12:41:27 pm
ignou, ignou new course, PG diploma, IGNOU websiteCandidates can apply on the official website of IGNOU-ignou.nta.ac.in. File.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the entrance exam application deadline for PhD admissions at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the July 2021 session. Students can apply online at ignou.nta.ac.in.

Earlier, the application registration deadline was December 22, which has now been extended till December 30. The last date of successful transaction of fee in online mode is December 31 (11:50 pm).

How to apply for IGNOU PhD entrance exam 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU-ignou.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU PhD registration on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

“The last date for the submission of the Online application form has been extended from December 22, 2021, to December 31, 2021. This is being done keeping in view of a large number of requests received for the same,” the official NTA statement added.

After registration, candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their application form from January 1 to January 3, 2022. “The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the correction period,” the statement added.

