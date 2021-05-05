IGNOU opens re-registration window for July 2021 session

Candidates of all courses can submit their assignments on or before May 31. File photo.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today has opened the re-registration window for July 2021 session. The re-registration for July 2021 cycle has been opened on the Samarth portal at ignou.samarth.edu.in. The last date for receiving re-registration forms is June 15, 2021.

Re-registration is the process of registering for next year/semester of a programme. Hence, it is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate/postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three year duration.

“Students can re-register for the next year/semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester,” read the official notification.

Candidates are advised to go through their programme details and the related rules at the official website of IGNOU at www.ignou.ac.in.

The open university had earlier extended the last date of assignment submission for IGNOU TEE June 2021. The date has been postponed to May 31, as per the notice on the official website of IGNOU. Candidates of all courses can submit their assignments on or before May 31.

“The last date for submission of project reports/fieldwork journal/dissertation, etc., for term-end examination, June 2021- both online and offline (physical) submission shall be May 31, 2021,” the notification added.