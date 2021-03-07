IGNOU opens post basic BSc nursing admissions, entrance exam on April 11

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announced admission for post basic B.Sc nursing programme. The entrance exam will be held on April 11 across the country for candidates wishing to enroll in January 2021 programme.

Interested candidates can apply online at the official IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in. The applications are on and will conclude on March 20. The course is for three years’ duration which can be extended up to five years.

Eligibility criteria: In-service nurses, that is Registered Nurses and Registered Midwives (RNRM) having 10+2 with three years, Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of two years experience can apply. Those who have cleared class 10 or equivalent level of education with three years, Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of five years experience can also apply. There is no upper age limit for the course.

Paper pattern: The entrance test will contain 120 multiple choice questions. Duration of the test will be two-and-a-half hours. It will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode through OMR sheet. On clearing exam, candidates will be called for counselling.

For details on course, admission process, please refer to the website- ignounursing.samarth.edu.in/index.php.