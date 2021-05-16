IGNOU opens application window for students seeking re-evaluation for TEE December 2020 

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today opened an online window for students seeking re-evaluation and copy of answer scripts for IGNOU term-end examinations (TEE) December 2020. Candidates can apply online and at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in/reevaluation/ for re-evaluation and copy of answer scripts.

In case a student has applied for re-evaluation and later on applied for a copy of his/her answer script, the copy of the answer script will be provided by the concerned REC if the answer script has not been processed for re-evaluation. in case the answer script is processed for re-evaluation, then rec will not able to provide a copy of answer script.

Read | IGNOU defers TEE June 2021 exams due to rise in COVID cases

The IGNOU had earlier decided to defer the IGNOU term-end examinations (TEE) June 2021 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Candidates will be able to access the fresh exam schedule on IGNOU official website at ignou.ac.in. The new exam schedule will be released at least 21 days before the commencement of the exams.

“Consequent upon the outburst and infectious growth of the second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown in various parts of the country, the TEE June 2021, tentatively scheduled to be held from June 15 have been postponed until further notification,” read the official announcement.

Further, the last date for offline/online submission of assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork journal and dissertation has also been extended till May 31. The decision will be applicable to students of all courses.