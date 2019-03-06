IGNOU OPENMAT XLV on March 10, check updates

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the date of the entrance tests for management programmes – OPENMAT – XLV. The exam will be conducted on March 10, 2019 (Sunday) from 10 am to 1 pm. The test will be conducted across 61 exam centres, accommodating 5,879 candidates.

The hall-tickets or admit card have already been released by IGNOU, candidates can download their admit card from the official website, ignou.ac.in. In case candidates are unable to download the hall-ticket, they can contact the regional centre and obtain a print out of the hall ticket.

IGNOU OPENMAT admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘hall ticket for OPENMAT XLV July 2019’ under ‘Alert’

Step 3: Log-in using control number, mobile number and date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take print out for future reference. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without admit card.

IGNOU in an official released adviced candidates to report at the exam centre 45 minutes before the commencement of the entrance test. Additionally, IGNOU stated, “Due to operational reasons request for change of exam centre will not be entertained.”