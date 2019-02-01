Toggle Menu
IGNOU OPENMAT-XLIV results declared, check direct linkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/ignou-openmat-xliv-results-declared-check-direct-link-5565236/

IGNOU OPENMAT-XLIV results declared, check direct link

IGNOU OPENMAT-XLIV results 2018: The results are available on the official website onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in. The examination was conducted for admission to various MBA courses offered by the institute.

IGNOU OPENMAT result, OPENMAT result, ignou.ac.in, IGNOU admissions, MBA admission test
IGNOU OPENMAT-XLIV results 2018: The results are available on the official website onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in

IGNOU OPENMAT-XLIV results 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the results of ‘OPENMAT-XLIV’ entrance examinations. The candidates who have appeared in the examinations that was conducted on December 16 can check the results through the official website, onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in.

The candidates who have cleared the examinations can apply for various MBA courses offered by the institute.

IGNOU OPENMAT results 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘ OPENMAT-XLIV’ results

Step 3: In the new window, enter roll number, password

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

The following Degree/ Diploma Programmes in Management are being offered:

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP).

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 GATE 2019 tomorrow: How to prepare for Engineering Science
2 Karnataka KCET 2019 on April 23-24; how to prepare
3 AMU admissions 2019: Online application process begins, steps to apply