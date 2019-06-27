IGNOU OPENMAT, B.Ed applications forms released: How to apply, eligibility; here’s all you need to know

IGNOU OPENMAT, BEd applications 2019: The National Testing Agency has begun the application process for the entrance examinations of IGNOU’s MBA (OPENMAT) and BEd programmes. This is the first time that the entrance exams for admissions to the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be conducted online that too by a third party.

Earlier, IGNOU had announced to take its admission exams online. The IGNOU vice-chancellor, Nageshwar Rao had also said that if it goes well then more exams (earlier conducted by IGNOU) can be expected to be conducted by NTA.

NTA IGNOU OPNEMAT, BEd applications 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘application form for openmat or BEd’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply’ under ‘new candidate registration’

Step 5: Fill details, register

Step 6: Use registration id to log-in

Step 7: Fill online form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

Step 9: Download confirmation page, take print out

The online submission of form for both exams will be closed on July 1, 2019. Candidates will be given a window to correct application form on the website from July 2 to 3, 2019.

The two-hour entrance exam for admission to B.Ed will be conducted on July 27, 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm. For OPENMAT the exam will be held on the same date but from 2 pm to 5 pm.

NTA IGNOU OPNEMAT, BEd applications 2019: Fee

For both B.Ed entrance and OPENMAT, candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as application fee.

NTA IGNOU OPNEMAT, BEd applications 2019: Eligibility

For MBA admissions, any graduate (including Chartered Accountancy/Cost Accountancy/Company Secretaryship) with 50 per cent marks can apply. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks required are 45 per cent. There is no age bar for the same.

For BEd admissions, candidates need to have at least 50 per cent marks either in the Bachelor’s degree and/or in the Master’s degree in sciences/social sciences/commerce/humanity. Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics with 55 per cent marks or any other qualification equivalent and those with NCTE recognition and trained in-service teachers in elementary school can apply too. For reserved category candidates, there is a relaxation of minimum marks by 5 per cent.