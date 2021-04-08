scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 08, 2021
IGNOU OPENMAT, BEd and BSc Nursing entrance exam on April 11

The exam is scheduled for three hours. The entrance test will be conducted at 120 examination centres across the country, accommodating 40,170 candidates.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 8, 2021 12:47:21 pm
Candidates can download their hall ticket at www.ignou.ac.in .

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be conducting entrance examinations for Management Programmes (Openmat-xlviii), BEd programme and Post Basic BSc Nursing programme on April 11. The exam is scheduled for three hours — from 10 am to 1 pm. The entrance test will be conducted at 120 examination centres across the country, accommodating 40,170 candidates.

Candidates can download their hall ticket by entering the roll number at the admit card link given on the official website of IGNOU at http://www.ignou.ac.in. In case candidates are unable to download the hall ticket, they can contact the regional centre.

On the day of the examination, candidates must report at the examination centre 45 minutes before the commencement of the entrance test, as instructed by the university.

Making any change in the examination center in the application form is currently not permitted. Candidates are advised to check the official website frequently for further updates.

