IGNOU OPENMAT admit card 2018 to be released soon, download at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU OPENMAT admit card 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)will release the admit card of the ‘OPENMAT-XLIV’ entrance examinations any day next week. The candidates who will appear in the entrance examinations that is scheduled to be conducted on December 16 can download the admit card through the official website, onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in, once released. The entrance examinations is conducted for various MBA courses offered by the institute.

Advertising

IGNOU OPENMAT admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘OPENMAT’ admit card link

Step 3: In the new window, enter roll number, password

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

IGNOU OPENMAT 2018: Exam pattern

The entrance test consists of questions on the following topics general awareness, English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning.

IGNOU OPENMAT 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Advertising

MBA: The candidates have to possess a Bachelor’s degree in Chartered Accountancy/ Cost Accountancy/ Company Secretaryship with 50 per cent marks for General category and 45 per cent for reserved category. There is no age restrictions to apply for the course.

Specialization Post Graduate Diplomas: Any Graduate (including Chartered Accountancy/ Cost Accountancy/ Company Secretaryship) with 50 per cent marks for General Category and 45 per cent for Reserved Category candidates. There is no age restrictions, and the candidates do not have to appear in the entrance examination.

The following Degree/ Diploma Programmes in Management are being offered:

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP).