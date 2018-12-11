IGNOU OPENMAT 2018 results declared, check here

IGNOU OPENMAT 2019: The result for the MBA and management entrance exam – OPENMAT – conducted by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been released on the official website – ignou.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results.
Candidates who have qualified the OPENMAT exam will have to apply for the MBA or related programmes at IGNOU by submitting the application form to management programme. An application fee of Rs 1800 per course will also be applicable.
IGNOU OPENMAT result: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ button on the homepage
Step 3: A new page will open click on OPENMAT link on the left-hand bar
Step 4: Click on the link ‘OPNEMAT XLII Result (new)’
Step 5: In the new window write the roll number and check your result
While applying for the management programme using the OPENMAT score, candidates will also need to submit documents at the concerned IGNOU regional centre. The last date to apply is January 31, 2019.
IGNOU OPENMAT result: Documents required for admission
Attested copies of education certificates
Print out of this result card
Passport size photo
Hall ticket duly signed by candidate and invigilator
Work experience certificate, if required
Category certificate for reserved category candidates
Identity card
Demand draft for Rs 1800 (per course) in favour of IGNOU
DD should be signed payable at the city where the related regional centre is located