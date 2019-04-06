IGNOU OPEMAT result 2019 declared: How to check score, documents needed

Toggle Menu
IGNOU OPENMAT 2019 result: IGNOU, New Delhi declares result at ignou.ac.in. Candidates can apply for the upcoming session with a fee of Rs 18,00. Check how to download, documents required and other details.

IGNOU OPENMAT result declared at ignou.ac.in. (Representational Image)

IGNOU OPENMAT result: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the result for OPENMAT – an entrance exam for admission to MBA courses in the open university at its official website, ignou.ac.in.

Candidates who have qualified the OPENMAT exam will have to apply for the MBA or related programmes at IGNOU by submitting the application form to management programme. An application fee of Rs 1800 per course will also be applicable.

IGNOU OPENMAT 2019 result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘results’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on Result of OPENMAT XLIV entrance exam
Step 5: Log-in using enrolment number
Step 6: Result will appear

IGNOU OPENMAT result 2019: Documents required

Attested copies of certificates in support of educational qualification(s).
Print out of this result Ccrd.
Paste your recent photograph and sign in the box provided above.
Hall ricket duly signed by candidate and invigilator.
Experience certificate wherever required.
Category certificate of SC/ST/OBC candidates.
Identity Card duly filled up.
Demand Draft of fee

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also declared the result for entrance exam conducted for admission to B.Ed programmes at its website, ignou.ac.in.

