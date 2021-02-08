IGNOU offers online certificate course in environmental impact assessment, apply at SWAYAM

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) launched a certificate course in environmental impact assessment which will be available via the SWAYAM platform. The 12-weeks course deals with steps involved for developmental activities in environmental impact assessment (EIA). Interested candidates can apply at swayam.gov.in/IGNOU.

The course provides an understanding of environmental impact assessment of water resources development; to assess the major challenges to sustainable environmental systems from water resources development perspectives, and to identify major environmental issues that need to be considered in sustainable water resources planning and development.

It will cover topics like- basic concepts of environmental impact assessment, environmental appraisal, measurement of EIA, comprehensive environmental impact studies, air quality impact analysis and water quality impact analysis, socio-economic impact analysis, noise impact analysis, energy impact analysis and vegetation and wildlife impact analysis, environmental siting, impact assessment methods, life cycle assessment, regulations in India.

The course will be conducted by Prof B Rupini, Dr Sushmitha Baskar, School of Inter-Disciplinary and Trans-Disciplinary Studies.

At present, 105 courses are being offered through the SWAYAM portal by the university. Meanwhile, IGNOU has also launched series of online courses. Recently, the university launched a new certificate course in environmental, occupational hazards through open and distance mode. The programme is for six months’ duration and students who have cleared class 12 can apply for the course.