IGNOU offers combination of courses across programmes to students

The minimum period for completion of course is six months, and the maximum period is two years. File

IGNOU admission 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is offering students to study combination of subjects offered across programmes. The course-wise registration and certification scheme was introduced to allow students to register for specific courses without having to register for an entire programme.

The scheme offers students to register for a single course or multiple courses, they can opt for interdisciplinary courses upto a maximum of 16 credits. The eligibility to take admission in a course shall be the same as that of the programme from which the courses are drawn, it mentioned.

The application process is open for all the academic programmes except the courses offered under research degree and awareness and appreciation level programmes. There will be no separate counseling or lab-work schedule for students.

The minimum period for completion of course is six months, and the maximum period is two years. The course once opted could not be changed by student. The successful candidates will be awarded a ‘certificate of completion of course.’

Meanwhile, the varsity has offered courses on offer include master’s, bachelor’s, diploma and certificate programmes. The programmes are Master of Arts (Hindi), Master of Arts in Gandhi and Peace Studies (MAGPS)/MGPS), MA (translation studies), bachelor of tourism, bachelor of library and information sciences, post graduate diploma in Gandhi and peace studies, post graduate certificate in Gandhi and peace studies, post graduate certificate in agriculture policy, diploma in tourism studies, certificate in information technology, certificate programme in library and information science, certificate programme in peace studies and conflict management, certificate in tribal studies, certificate in Arabic Language, certificate in the Russian Language and certificate in tourism studies.

For further details, candidates may refer to the common prospectus of the university available at the IGNOU website: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.