IGNOU offers certificate course in environmental, occupational hazards at Swayam

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) launched a certificate course in environmental, occupational hazards which will be available via the SWAYAM platform. The 12-week course will begin on February 15. It is a certificate-level course in the biological science and bioengineering category. Students will learn about natural hazards and disasters, and ways to cope with them.

The course also covers geological hazards, weather-related hazards or coastal hazards. The course also details environmental hazards covering aspects of physical, chemical and biological hazards. Explosives, flammable, radiation, heat and cold stern vibration, noise hazards have explained in physical hazards. The course also discusses Occupational Hazards. It deals with hazards posed by specific occupations such as mining and construction, agriculture and allied sectors, hospital, and health centres, and corporate sectors. Finally, the management of the hazards and the mitigation of the same has been explained, IGNOU said in an official statement.

Currently, 105 courses are being offered through the SWAYAM portal by the university. Meanwhile, IGNOU has also launched series of online courses.

Recently, the university launched a new certificate course in Mobile Application Development (CMAD) through open and distance mode. The programme is for six months’ duration and students who have cleared class 12 can apply for the course.