IGNOU launches post graduate diploma in environmental management and law

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today launched a new post graduate (PG) diploma course in environmental management and law. It is a 1 year programme and will be taught in English medium. Interested students can apply for this PG diploma programme at the official website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

The fee structure of the course is Rs 7000 and the candidates must be graduate in any discipline to apply for it.

IGNOU: Steps to apply for PG diploma course

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Registered users can login by keying in the required details. New users will have to register.

Step 3: Key in the personal information, education qualifications required.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents and images, and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the form. Download and save it for future reference.

Meanwhile, IGNOU also recently launched a Post Graduate (PG) diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication. The diploma is available in the online mode and in three languages — English, Hindi and Tamil. Bachelor’s degree in any discipline is mandatory to be eligible for this diploma programme. The course will be held for a duration of one year with the annual fee of Rs 12,500.