IGNOU MBA, B.Ed admission test on April 29

IGNOU MBA, B.Ed admission test 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the datesheet for the MBA, B.Ed. examinations. The MBA, B.Ed entrance examinations will be conducted on April 29, 2020.

Advertising

The online registration process will be commenced from January 31. The candidates can get their results on May 10, 2020. The examinations will be conducted in computer based mode.

IN VIDEO | Study abroad after 12th: Top courses, new countries, how to apply and pick the right college

IGNOU MBA, B.Ed admission test 2020: Check schedule

Dates for registrations: January 31 to February 29

Download of admit cards: April 1

READ | Top 20 MBA colleges in India

Dates of examinations: April 29

Declaration of result: May 10, 2020.

Exam pattern

The two-hour entrance exam for admission to B.Ed will be conducted on April 29 from 10 am to 12 pm. For OPENMAT the exam will be held on the same date but from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU MBA, B.Ed. admission test 2020: Eligibility

Advertising

For MBA admissions, any graduate (including Chartered Accountancy/Cost Accountancy/Company Secretaryship) with 50 per cent marks can apply. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks required are 45 per cent. There is no age bar for the same.

For BEd admissions, candidates need to have at least 50 per cent marks either in the Bachelor’s degree and/or in the Master’s degree in sciences/social sciences/commerce/humanity. Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics with 55 per cent marks or any other qualification equivalent and those with NCTE recognition and trained in-service teachers in elementary school can apply too. For reserved category candidates, there is a relaxation of minimum marks by 5 per cent.

For both B.Ed entrance and OPENMAT, candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as application fee.