IGNOU MA development studies programme applications begin

IGNOU admissions: Application process has begun, last day to apply is January 31, 2019. Apply at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU admissions: The last date to apply is January 31, 2019. (File Photo)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)’s school of extension and development studies (SOEDS) is inviting fresh admission in the Master of Arts in development studies programme (code: MADVS) for the January 2019 session. The programme was launched in the July 2018 session.

MADVS programme aims at creating development professional, informed, programme co-ordinator,  PVK Sasidhar. It is a two-year program which can be pursued by any graduate having a  bachelor’s degree in any discipline.

The last date to apply for the programme is January 31, 2019.

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, onlineadmissions.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Click ‘register yourself’ under applicant log-in category

Step 3: Fill personal details and submit

Step 4: Log-in id and password would be created

Step 5: Use it to log-in

Step 6: Fill the form, fill right exam code

Step 7: Pay the fee and submit

Candidates need to keep a print out if the application form for future reference. IGNOU is an open university and the course will be imparted in distance mode only.

