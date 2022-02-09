IGNOU launches three new online programmes in Rural Development

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched three online programmes at certificate, PG diploma and master’s levels. These new programmes have been launched by IGNOU’s Discipline of Rural Development, School of Continuing Education. Interested candidates can visit the official website — ignouiop.samarth.edu.in — to apply for these courses.

The new online programmes being launched are Certificate of Rural Development (CRDOL), Master of Arts Rural Development (MARDOL) and Post Graduate Diploma Rural Development (PGDRDOL).

Certificate of Rural Development

Certificate of Rural Development has been set up with the aim of providing comprehensive knowledge of socio-economic factors affecting the transformation of rural society. Anyone with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for this course.

The duration of this programme is six months, and course fee is Rs. 1,800 for full programme, and registration fee of Rs. 200.

Master of Arts Rural Development

The syllabus of M.A. programme in Rural Development is designed to include such diverse academic contents as are essential in the making of this discipline in the Indian context. An essential component of this programme is the dissertation based on empirical research in rural areas.

Anyone with at least a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for this course.

Course duration is two year, and the fee is Rs. 5900 per year, plus registration fee of Rs. 200.

Post Graduate Diploma Rural Development

This course provides comprehensive knowledge of socio-economic factors affecting the transformation of rural society. The contents are designed to impart an integrated understanding to learners about the crucial dimensions of rural development.

Anyone with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for this course. The duration of this programme is one year, and course fee is Rs. 2,400 for full programme, and registration fee of Rs. 200.