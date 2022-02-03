IGNOU launches three new courses in field of agriculture, check details here

After launching several new courses in the month of January, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is now launching three more courses for the 2022 session. IGNOU’s School of Agriculture has launched a master’s degree programme, a PG diploma level, and a diploma, viz., M.Sc in Food Safety and Quality Management, Post Graduate Diploma in Agribusiness (PGDAB), and Diploma in Horticulture (DHORT).

MSc in Food Safety and Quality Management (MSc FSQM)

The MSc in Food Safety and Quality Management (MSc FSQM) will be at least two years long, and the maximum duration allowed to complete the elected programme will be four years.

Read | List of new UG and PG courses launched by IGNOU in January 2022

This course has been launched with the objective of developing qualified and competent human resources in the field of food safety and quality management for regulators, industry, academic/research institutions, certifying and accreditation bodies, food trade, food testing and training.

Eligibility

a) Graduation/ Post graduation in Science with Chemistry/ Biochemistry or Microbiology as one of the subjects.

b) Graduation/ Post graduation in allied sciences such as Agriculture/ Food Science/ Food Technology/ Post Harvest Technology/ Engineering/ Home Science/ Life Science/ Microbiology/ Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Horticulture/ Dairy Technology/ Veterinary/ Fisheries/ Hotel Management and Catering/ Hospitality Management etc.

c) Graduation with PG Diploma in Food Safety and Quality Management (lateral entry for 2nd year of M.Sc).

Also read | IGNOU launches MA English programme in online mode, check course details here

Post Graduate Diploma in Agribusiness (PGDAB)

For Post Graduate Diploma in Agribusiness (PGDAB), interested candidates should have successfully completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.

This programme will encourage entrepreneurship among farmers, intermediaries and traders, and other stakeholders in the agri-enterprise chain. It will also inculcate and develop managerial skills and develop agribusiness professionals in agriculture, food, and allied sectors.

Also read | IGNOU fresh admissions deadline extended for January 2022 session

Diploma in Horticulture (DHORT)

The Diploma in Horticulture (DHORT) has been developed with the financial support of the Ministry of Agriculture Farmers Welfare, Government of India, and is a one-year long programme. Candidates will be given three years at max to complete this course.

Anyone who has successfully completed Class 12, under any recognised board, can apply for this course.

The aim of this programme is to educate the secondary pass students about horticulture, make more entrepreneurs and build human resources such as supervisors, gardeners, entrepreneurs and middle technicians in the area of horticulture. The interested candidates can register for the programmes at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in