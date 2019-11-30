IGNOU launches Post Graduate Certificate in Medical Management of CBRNE disasters

The course is of six months’ duration. (Representational image) The course is of six months’ duration. (Representational image)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)’s School of Health Sciences (SOHS) has launched a postgraduate certificate in medical management of CBRNE (Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive) disasters. The course is being provided in collaboration with Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and active support from Integrated Defence Staff (IDS).

IGNOU in a release said, “the CBRNE disasters are ill-understood, thus there diagnosis is difficult and very little management tools exist to manage these disasters, including medical management. Medical management of CBRNE disasters requires specific knowledge and skill set that is not covered in the undergraduate curriculum. India is particularly vulnerable to CBRNE attacks. Thus, society and governments need to create special provisions to deal with them.”

It will be a six-months PG Certificate programme available through both open and distance learning for MBBS doctors. Those who have obtained an MBBS degree from an institute recognised by MCI can apply for the course. Candidate should be an Indian citizen. The medium of instruction for the course is English.

The applicants are required to download the form available in the common prospectus, fill the same and submit it at their respective centers for further processing. Only registration fee has to be paid with the application form. Programme Fee has to be paid after confirmation of admission to the programme.

