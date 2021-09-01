IGNOU launches portal, Facebook page for alumni to connect on common platform

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Tuesday launched an alumni portal ignoualumni.samarth.edu.in and a Facebook page for alumni facebook.com/ignou.alumni. The portal was launched in a meeting chaired by Nageshwar Rao, vice chancellor, IGNOU.

Rao said that these two initiatives will go a long way in integrating the alumni with the institutional mechanism. He said that every year more than 1.75 lakh students complete their degree, diploma and certificate from IGNOU. Thus, IGNOU has one of the largest alumni networks in the world.

VP Rupam, director, campus placement cell, informed that while the Facebook page will help in bringing the alumni on a common platform and facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences, the alumni portal shall provide an updated database of registered alumni, which would be useful in enhancing their engagement with the University.

The varsity is also inviting applications for the Student Innovation Award-2021. The interested students of IGNOU who have developed something innovative can submit their applications in the prescribed form.

The prescribed application format and guidelines for submitting entries can be downloaded from the IGNOU website – .ignou.ac.in or can be accessed at sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/navrieti/sia-2021. The last date for receiving the entries from the students is September 30, 2021.