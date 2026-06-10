IGNOU PhD Admission 2026: Applications open for 36 programmes, apply by July 1

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the online application process for admission to 36 PhD programmes for the July 2026 session. Candidates can submit their applications from June 10 to July 1, 2026, through the university’s admission portal at ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in. The information brochure is available on the same site.

The university is offering PhD programmes across a wide range of disciplines, including Psychology, Anthropology, Political Science, Public Administration, Biochemistry, Chemistry and many more.

Who is eligible to apply?

Admissions will be carried out as per the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022. Applicants can seek admission through four categories: UGC-NET with JRF, UGC-NET (eligible for Assistant Professor and PhD), UGC-NET (eligible for PhD only), and the university-level entrance examination.