IGNOU PhD Admission 2026: Applications open for 36 programmes, apply by July 1
Candidates can access detailed information on eligibility requirements, subject-wise seat availability, reservation provisions, admission guidelines, and the entrance test syllabus on the university's official website.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the online application process for admission to 36 PhD programmes for the July 2026 session. Candidates can submit their applications from June 10 to July 1, 2026, through the university’s admission portal at ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in. The information brochure is available on the same site.
The university is offering PhD programmes across a wide range of disciplines, including Psychology, Anthropology, Political Science, Public Administration, Biochemistry, Chemistry and many more.
Who is eligible to apply?
Admissions will be carried out as per the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022. Applicants can seek admission through four categories: UGC-NET with JRF, UGC-NET (eligible for Assistant Professor and PhD), UGC-NET (eligible for PhD only), and the university-level entrance examination.
Candidates from all categories will be required to appear for an Interview/Viva-Voce as part of the selection process. Candidates who have cleared JRF and NET will only be required to appear for the interview.
IGNOU offers both full-time and part-time PhD options. However, all admitted scholars must complete the prescribed course work at the IGNOU headquarters in New Delhi and maintain a minimum attendance of 80 per cent.
IGNOU PhD 2026: How to apply?
Step 1: Visit the admission portal at ignou-phd.samarth.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on ‘New Registeration’. Enter all details as required.
Step 3: Log in and fill the registration form.
Step 4: Pay the application fee of Rs 2,000.
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Candidates can access detailed information on eligibility requirements, subject-wise seat availability, reservation provisions, admission guidelines, and the entrance test syllabus on the university’s official website.
For additional information, applicants may visit the official website at ignou.ac.in or contact the institute via email at researchunit@ignou.ac.in.