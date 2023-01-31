scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
IGNOU launches PG diploma Journalism course; available in three languages

IGNOU launched a new Post Graduate (PG) diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication. Interested candidates can apply at the official website — ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Ignou launches new journalism PG Diploma programmeBachelor's Degree in any discipline is mandatory to be eligible for the diploma programme. The programme is for the duration of one year. (Image Source- Unsplash/ Representative image)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU) school of Journalism and New Media Studies today launched a new Post Graduate (PG) diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication. The diploma is available in the online mode and in three languages — English, Hindi and Tamil. Interested candidates can apply at the official website — ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline is mandatory to be eligible for this diploma programme. The course will be held for a duration of one year with the annual fee of Rs 12,500.

Dr Shikha Rai, the programme coordinator, presented the programme overview and details of this online programme. Other faculty members of the School were also present to mark the occasion.

IGNOU also recently launched a MA programme in environmental studies. Through this programme, learners will gain knowledge and understanding of the physical, chemical and biological processes of the environment, to expose the learners with theoretical principles involved in air, water and soil pollution and monitoring systems, to emphasise the principles and practices involved in sustainable natural resources management and environmental management, and to impart knowledge and understanding in impact assessment, environmental audit and laws.

