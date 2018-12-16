IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Environmental and Occupational Health

IGNOU’s School of Inter disciplinary and Trans-disciplinary Studies has launched PG Diploma in Environmental and Occupational Health focusing on assessing the public health risks associated with biological, chemical, physical, bio-mechanical and psycho-social hazards in natural and built environments.

The Programme aims at various concepts related to general environment, environment at the workplace, related hazards and evaluation of health risk assessment by providing solutions to various aspects of environmental health occupational hazard management, epidemiology, health policy and management, and environmental health promotion.

The successful learners will be able to work with health practitioners, researchers and policy makers to develop, evaluate and monitor health policies, programmes and practices related to healthy environments. As per the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Environmental and Occupational health centers are mandatory at hazardous process factories/unit and full time environmental and occupational health specialists are required when the number of employees in the concerned unit exceeds 200. As per the secondary data available there is an urgent need for competent professionals in this field.

Environmental health specialists focus on the effect of environmental pollution on the health of human beings. The human health is a reflection of socio-economic and physical environment. The main link between the workplace and the general environment is that the source of the hazard is usually the same, whether it is an agriculture activity or an industrial activity.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess (10+2) pass certificate in Science stream with graduation from any discipline.

Course details:

The diploma courses will be in English and of a period extending from one year to maximum three years. The candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 6,600 at the time of registration.

Job Prospects

After successful completion of this diploma program, students find employment opportunities in various industries/institutions/organizations as risk assessors, occupational health specialists and food safety experts and also in private sectors as environmental consultants, occupational health professional, national public health agencies, and environmental institutes/agencies.

Further opportunities are also there in environmental health-related agency of the government, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), local health agencies, environmental consulting firms, private industry, non-governmental organizations, hospitals, health care organization, labour organizations, universities and college etc.