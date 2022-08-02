IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Electronic Media in ODL: Check how to apply, last date

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is launching a PG Diploma programme in Electronic Media through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. Interested candidates can apply for this programme by visiting the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in — before August 12.

This programme is being launched by IGNOU’s School of Journalism and New Media Studies (SOJNMS) in order to integrate recommendations of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 into its academic endeavour and provide the skill based programmes.

PG Diploma in Electronic Media: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Either login using registered username and password, or register.

Step 3: Then, choose the course and fill in all the required personal and educational details in the application form.

Step 4: Upload the requested scanned documents, images and signature.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the application form. Download and save fir future reference.

The programme fee for IGNOU Post Graduate Diploma in Electronic Media is Rs 9,500. If a student applies for cancellation of admission and refund of fee, before the last date for submission of admission form-the fee paid will be refunded after deduction of Registration fee. Similarly, candidates will get Rs 500 as refund if requested within 15 days and Rs 1000 for within 30 days.

The duration of the programme will be for a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years. The medium of instruction for the programme will be in English. However, students can write their examinations, assignments, practicals and projects in Hindi too.