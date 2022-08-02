IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Electronic Media in ODL: Check how to apply, last date

August 2, 2022 6:19:56 pm
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is launching a PG Diploma programme in Electronic Media through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. Interested candidates can apply for this programme by visiting the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in — before August 12.
This programme is being launched by IGNOU’s School of Journalism and New Media Studies (SOJNMS) in order to integrate recommendations of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 into its academic endeavour and provide the skill based programmes.
PG Diploma in Electronic Media: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: Either login using registered username and password, or register.
Step 3: Then, choose the course and fill in all the required personal and educational details in the application form.
Step 4: Upload the requested scanned documents, images and signature.
Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the application form. Download and save fir future reference.
The programme fee for IGNOU Post Graduate Diploma in Electronic Media is Rs 9,500. If a student applies for cancellation of admission and refund of fee, before the last date for submission of admission form-the fee paid will be refunded after deduction of Registration fee. Similarly, candidates will get Rs 500 as refund if requested within 15 days and Rs 1000 for within 30 days.
The duration of the programme will be for a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years. The medium of instruction for the programme will be in English. However, students can write their examinations, assignments, practicals and projects in Hindi too.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal
India 8-8 vs South Africa in Lawn Bowls final
Gurgaon brothers ‘have been smuggling weapons from Europe for a decade’, police say
Red alert in 8 districts, over 700 people moved to relief camps
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for IndiaPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
India and Pakistan will clash on these dates
Latest News
Amid high attrition rate, Fujitsu aims to hire over 1,500 employees for India operations
Congress rebel Kuldeep Bishnoi to join BJP on August 4
Explained: Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually give you monkeypox
Salman Khan reportedly buys a Rs 1.5 crore bulletproof car, after alleged threats to his life. Watch video
Aamir Khan reacts to allegations that his performance in Laal Singh Chaddha is the same as PK: ‘There is one similarity…’
Parandur airport to cost Rs 20,000 crore, handle 10 crore passengers: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
Airport handguns seizure: Gurgaon brothers ‘have been smuggling weapons from Europe for a decade’, police say
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders could open October 6, claims new leak
Bengaluru: HDFC Bank to extend financial support to Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital on IISc campus, pledges Rs 107.76 crore
Watch: This video of Ashneer Grover’s doppelganger immersed in kirtan is going viral
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medal-winning weightlifter Sanket Sargar stays back in the UK for UCL treatment; know more about it
Alia Bhatt understands audience’s ‘anger’ at Kalank, says she studies her flops academically