IGNOU launches PG diploma in development communication  

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new postgraduate (PG) diploma in development communication (PGDDC). The programme will be offered by the university’s School of Journalism and New Media Studies. The duration of the programme is one year. Candidates can apply online at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline can apply for the programme. The course fee is Rs 5000 which needs to be paid in one single instalment.

The programme consists of courses on human development and communication, media in development communication, development journalism for social change, development: information and communication technologies. Students can also choose an elective course from research methods in development communication project work and project workbook.

The programme aims to bridge the gaps in the process between the planning agencies on the one hand and all other stakeholders in the development process with a focused understanding of the masses. The PGDDC will help students acquire academic knowledge and professional skills. They will develop a sound understanding of the core issues of the development process.