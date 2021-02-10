IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility through ODL mode

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched PG diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (PGDCSR) through open and distance mode. The candidates with a minimum Bachelor’s degree can apply for the diploma programme. The online application process will be closed on February 28 at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The course will focus on to impart knowledge and understanding about CSR, expand capacities of learners on various theoretical and practical aspects, develop professional knowledge in formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of CSR projects and programmes.

The programme co-ordinators Nisha Varghese and Prof PVK Sasidhar said, “PGDCSR is a very appropriate programme in ODL mode both in terms of content and timing. It provides a unique opportunity for attaining and upgrading the knowledge of the CSR professionals. The PGDCSR programme has been designed in such a way to enhance the holistic understanding of CSR by covering various aspects like CSR fundamentals, its process, implementation and handling of projects and programmes. Students can also get first-hand experience of CSR projects by opting for project work.”

The one-year course will cover topics of fundamentals of CSR, CSR process, CSR implementation, CSR projects and programmes, development: issues and perspectives, project work in CSR. The graduates, professionals can apply for the programme.