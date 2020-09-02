IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Animal Welfare through ODL mode

IGNOU admission 2020: The programme is of one year, and students having Bachelor's degree can apply for the course.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has launched Post Graduate Diploma programme in Animal Welfare through open and distance mode. The programme is of one year, and students having Bachelor’s degree can apply for the course.

According to IGNOU, Animal welfare education is a multidisciplinary subject which is evolving rapidly with the core components of welfare science, ethics, laws and standards. The programme has covered welfare science, ethics, laws and standards of all managed animals like cattle and buffaloes, sheep and goat, pigs, poultry, working, performing, pet, zoo and lab animals. The course fee is Rs 54,000.

Who can take admission

– Faculty, researchers, technical staff and PG students in universities, research organisations and veterinary colleges

– Veterinarians in state / central government departments and Remount and Veterinary Corps

– Members of state /district animal welfare boards / institutional animal ethics committees

– Civil servants, IFS officers and officials working in zoos, wildlife institutes, animal house facilities, zoology departments etc

– Employees / volunteers working in animal welfare organisations / NGOs/ Gaushalas

– Animal lovers and pet owners

– Fresh graduates seeking a career as animal welfare professional.

The varsity earlier launched a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Biochemistry and Master’s programme in Sanskrit through open and distance mode. Due to the pandemic, several other facilities offered by the open university have been digitised including e-Gyankosh – a national digital repository, Gyanvani – an education FM radio, Gyandhara – internet audio, and contents of IGNOU’s library.

