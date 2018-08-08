Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000

IGNOU launches PG certificate course in acupuncture

Application forms are available on IGNOU website - ignou.ac.in. The new academic session starts from July 2018 and the last date of applying is August 16. The next academic session entries start in January 2019.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 8, 2018 6:39:28 pm
A man taking acupuncture therapy (representational image)
Related News

Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU) School of Health Sciences has launched PG Certificate Programme in Acupuncture (PGCACP) from July 2018 session. The course shall help graduates of different systems of medicine to learn a new modality of therapy and utilise it for patient’s benefit in treating acute and chronic diseases. This programme will be offered in an offline ODL mode with a soft as well as a hard copy in the print format.

The programme can be completed in a minimum period of one year and a maximum period of 3 years.

Eligibility criteria: The programme is available to the medical graduates of allopathy, Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, homoeopathy, dentistry and physiotherapy.

Programme fee: Rs 30,000

Application forms are available on IGNOU website – ignou.ac.in. The new academic session starts from July 2018 and the last date of applying is August 16. The next academic session entries start in January 2019.

The programme will be offered at selected study centres all over India. The nine study centres are located in following cities — Delhi, Hubli (Karnataka), Nasik (Maharashtra), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kota (Rajasthan), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Rourkela (Orissa), Ludhiana (Punjab) and Kolkata (West Bengal).

Must Watch

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Watch Now
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement