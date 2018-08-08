IGNOU launches PG certificate course in acupuncture

A man taking acupuncture therapy (representational image) A man taking acupuncture therapy (representational image)

Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU) School of Health Sciences has launched PG Certificate Programme in Acupuncture (PGCACP) from July 2018 session. The course shall help graduates of different systems of medicine to learn a new modality of therapy and utilise it for patient’s benefit in treating acute and chronic diseases. This programme will be offered in an offline ODL mode with a soft as well as a hard copy in the print format.

The programme can be completed in a minimum period of one year and a maximum period of 3 years.

Eligibility criteria: The programme is available to the medical graduates of allopathy, Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, homoeopathy, dentistry and physiotherapy.

Programme fee: Rs 30,000

Application forms are available on IGNOU website – ignou.ac.in. The new academic session starts from July 2018 and the last date of applying is August 16. The next academic session entries start in January 2019.

The programme will be offered at selected study centres all over India. The nine study centres are located in following cities — Delhi, Hubli (Karnataka), Nasik (Maharashtra), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kota (Rajasthan), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Rourkela (Orissa), Ludhiana (Punjab) and Kolkata (West Bengal).

