IGNOU launches online post graduate diploma in sustainability science

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a postgraduate diploma in sustainable science. The online postgraduate diploma in sustainability science (PGDSS) will be offered by the varsity’s School of Inter-Disciplinary and Trans-Disciplinary Studies (SOITS).

Any candidate with a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university/institute can apply for the programme at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/index.php/registration/user/register.

The PGDSS programme mainly focuses on the genesis and principles of sustainable development, its tools, implementation and assessment strategies in a holistic way.

The basics of natural resource management, ecological economics, global and local efforts for sustainable development through good governance, law and policy are integrated into an academic framework so that students are able to understand the tools and techniques in developing and implementing sustainable development projects.

The programme caters to the needs of the students who are interested to continue their research in multidisciplinary fields. The programme shall equip the students as professional sustainability experts, project officers, and sustainability analysts. It will enhance the potential of freelance writers and journalists in the field of sustainable development.