IGNOU launches online degree management system for students

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today launched degree management system (DMS) for students who became eligible to receive a degree/diploma/certificate in the 33rd and 34th convocation but have not received so far. Such students can apply online at sedservices.ignou.ac.in/idms/.

“The certificates of eligible students of master’s degree, bachelor’s degree, postgraduate diploma and diploma programmes have been forwarded to their regional centre/regional centre opted by the students for issuing to them. The certificates of postgraduate certificate and certificate programme are available with the headquarters. However, the students who have not received the degree/diploma/ certificate may inform the regional centre/headquarters where their certificate was sent/available and apply online to receive the same, if not received, so far,” read the official notice released by IGNOU.

The certificates of the students who have already registered online for this purpose will be issued shortly by the regional centre/headquarters, if not issued, so far.

The university had earlier made available an online window for students seeking re-evaluation and copy of answer scripts for IGNOU term-end examinations (TEE) December 2020. Candidates can apply online and at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in/reevaluation/ for re-evaluation and copy of answer scripts.

In case a student has applied for re-evaluation and later on applied for a copy of his/her answer script, the copy of the answer script will be provided by the concerned regional centres if the answer script has not been processed for re-evaluation.