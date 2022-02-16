IGNOU launches online certificate programmes in Spanish and French

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched certificate programmes in Spanish and French (Online), beginning from the January 2022 session. The programmes will be managed by IGNOU’s School of Foreign Languages. Interested candidates can apply for the programmes by visiting the official website — ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

The programmes will be completed in a duration of six months and the course fees is Rs. 4,500 for full programme.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: If you are an existing user, login through required credentials. New users should first register.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and make sure there is no spelling or factual error.

Step 4: Upload the documents requested by IGNOU.

Step 5: Pay the application and registration fee through credit card (master/visa), debit card (master/visa/Rupay) or net banking.

Step 6: Click on submit and save the page for future reference.

Anyone who has successfully completed high school (10+2) through any recognised school and boards (or any other relevant degree) can apply for these certificate programmes. Candidates should also have a basic knowledge of English.

These courses will help students develop communication skills at the breakthrough level, which will allow them to establish a successful communication related to daily life tasks.