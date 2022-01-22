IGNOU launches online bachelor’s programme in social work 

Indira Gandhi National Open University, School of Social Work has launched the Bachelor in social work online programme. The course is aimed at people who are interested in providing professional assistance to people in need. Interested candidates can apply online at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Anyone who has passed class 12 or an equivalent grade is eligible to apply for the programme. The BSW graduates would get an opportunity to work in socially relevant areas such as healthcare, community development, education, industry, counseling, family, correctional setting, social defense, women, children, mental health field and disability sectors, etc.

This programme will be particularly useful to people employed or looking for employment in NGOs, INGOs, CSR and other advocacy fields. It will also be useful to fresh candidates who may like to work in social and family welfare sectors among others.

Meanwhile, IGNOU signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to link vocational education and training with higher education. The goal of the agreement is to create avenues for work opportunities for India’s youth and to strengthen the vocational and technical training framework.