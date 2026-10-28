IGNOU launches online assignment submission system for December 2026 TEE; deadline November 20

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched an Online Assignment Management System (OAMS) for the December 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE), allowing eligible students enrolled in open and distance learning and online programmes to submit their assignments digitally by November 20.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Education on October 28, students can submit course-wise assignments through their IGNOU Samarth student accounts. The initiative aims to simplify the submission process and provide students with online acknowledgement and access to assignment evaluation status.

Dr Umesh Chandra Pandey, senior regional director and head of the IGNOU Regional Centre, Bhopal, said the digital initiative was a step towards providing technology-based educational services to students. He urged eligible students to complete the submission process before the deadline and follow the university’s guidelines.