IGNOU launches online assignment submission system for December 2026 TEE; deadline November 20

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched an Online Assignment Management System (OAMS) for the December 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE), allowing eligible students enrolled in open and distance learning and online programmes to submit their assignments digitally by November 20.
According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Education on October 28, students can submit course-wise assignments through their IGNOU Samarth student accounts. The initiative aims to simplify the submission process and provide students with online acknowledgement and access to assignment evaluation status.
Dr Umesh Chandra Pandey, senior regional director and head of the IGNOU Regional Centre, Bhopal, said the digital initiative was a step towards providing technology-based educational services to students. He urged eligible students to complete the submission process before the deadline and follow the university’s guidelines.
As per the university’s instructions, students must write their assignment answers by hand, scan them and upload all answers for each course in a single PDF file. Each PDF must not exceed 20 MB.
The first page of the assignment must include the student’s name, enrolment number, study centre code, course code, regional centre code, regional centre name and email address.
Students must also ensure that the assignment is mapped to the correct programme, course and examination session before uploading it to the portal.
Students who have already passed the assignments for a particular course are not required to submit them again. Similarly, those who have already submitted the relevant assignments in hard copy to their study centre or regional centre for the December 2026 TEE do not need to upload the same assignments online.
After successful submission, students will receive an online acknowledgement through the OAMS portal. The acknowledgement will also be sent to their registered email address. They can subsequently check the evaluation status through their Samarth student accounts.
The university has clarified that students must not send assignments by email to the regional centre or any other university office, as assignments submitted through email will not be accepted.