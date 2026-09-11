IGNOU launches one-year MA in Development Studies for FYUP graduates

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The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a one-year Master of Arts in Development Studies (MADVSOY) programme for the July 2026 session. The programme is being offered by the university’s School of Extension and Development Studies (SOEDS).

The 40-credit postgraduate programme is aimed at graduates seeking to build careers in the development sector. It is open to graduates of four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) from any discipline, professional agriculture and allied four-year or five-year undergraduate programmes, and candidates holding a four-year BE or BTech degree in any branch.

The programme will be delivered across two semesters. The first semester carries 20 credits and includes courses such as Introduction to Development and Development Theories, Dynamics of Development, and Issues and Challenges of Development.