IGNOU launches one-year MA in Development Studies for FYUP graduates

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a one-year Master of Arts in Development Studies (MADVSOY) programme for the July 2026 session. The programme is being offered by the university’s School of Extension and Development Studies (SOEDS).
The 40-credit postgraduate programme is aimed at graduates seeking to build careers in the development sector. It is open to graduates of four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) from any discipline, professional agriculture and allied four-year or five-year undergraduate programmes, and candidates holding a four-year BE or BTech degree in any branch.
The programme will be delivered across two semesters. The first semester carries 20 credits and includes courses such as Introduction to Development and Development Theories, Dynamics of Development, and Issues and Challenges of Development.
The second semester also carries 20 credits and includes Research Methodology in Development Studies as a compulsory course. Students can choose from electives including Gender Studies, Development Planning and Communication, Training and Development, Local Self Governance, Health and Development, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Urban Development and Project Work.
According to IGNOU, the programme is designed to provide students with knowledge of development theories and practices, along with research and field-oriented skills relevant to the sector.
Graduates can pursue opportunities in areas including government and non-government organisations, development agencies, CSR initiatives and other organisations working on social and economic development, as per the statement.
The total programme fee is Rs 8,000, according to the university.
Eligible candidates can apply for the July 2026 session through the IGNOU admission portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in