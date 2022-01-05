scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
IGNOU reveals new BCA, MCA programmes in online mode: Check how to apply

The objective of these programmes is to open a channel of admission for computing courses for students, who are interested in pursuing computing/IT as a career option after Class 12

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
January 5, 2022 8:01:54 pm
IGNOU's School of Computer & Information Sciences has launched BCA & MCA programmes in online mode.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)’s School of Computer and Information Sciences has launched BCA and MCA programmes in online mode. Interested candidates will have to register at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply for the programmes is January 31, 2022.

These programmes have been designed with a semester approach in mind wherein the first year will focus on theoretical knowledge and practical skills development in core computers science subjects. The second-year is more focused on advanced courses providing conceptual framework and project work.

Read |IGNOU TEE 2021: Assignment submission date extended till January 15

How to apply for BCA and MCA programmes:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 1: Fill out the necessary details in the ‘new registration form on https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/index.php/registration/user/register

Step 2: Click on ‘Register’ to get your username and password. Save these credentials for for subsequent logins

Step 3: If you have already registered i.e you are an existing user click the “Login” button on https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/

Step 4: Pay the fee through
i) Credit card (Master/Visa)
ii) Debit card (Master/Visa/Rupay)
iii) Netbanking

Step 5: After uploading the documents, click the next button to get the Form preview option. Save/Print your form for future reference

 

