Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
IGNOU launches BA applied Sanskrit programme, steps to apply

IGNOU'S BA programme in applied sanskrit is being offered by the faculty of Humanities in the Open Distance Learning (ODL) mode. Candidates can apply at the official website - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU launches new BA in Applied Sanskrit programmeAdmitted students have to pay tuition fee of Rs 4500 per year as tuition fee. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) launched a new BA course in applied Sanskrit. It is a three year undergraduate course and will be delivered in Hindi medium. Interested candidates can apply for the programme at the official website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The eligibility requirement to apply for the course is that the student must have successfully completed Class 12 from a recognised education (state or national) board.

IGNOU: Steps to apply for BA applied Sanskrit course

Step 1: Visit the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Registered users can login by keying in the required details. New users will have to register.

Step 3: Key in the personal information, education qualifications required.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents and images, and pay the application fee.

Step 5:  Submit the form. Download and save it for future reference.

Admitted students have to pay tuition fee of Rs 4500 per year along with other charges such as the registration fee and development charges.

Recently, IGNOU also launched a new BA course on Gender Studies (BAGS) in Open Distance Learning (ODL) mode. The tuition fee for the programme will be Rs 4000 per year.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 17:42 IST
