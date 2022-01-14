IGNOU launches master’s programme in environmental and occupational health

The School of Interdisciplinary and Transdisciplinary Studies, IGNOU has launched MA Environmental and Occupational Health (ODL mode) and Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental and Occupational Health (Online).

Launching the programme through video conferencing on Thursday, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais said that these courses are aimed at reducing and preventing adverse effects on human health due to environmental and occupational exposures such as chemical and biological contaminants through education and research.

The programme will provide the theoretical understanding and transferable skills to the general public and industrial workers in particular.

Interested applicants can apply to the MA programme in environmental and occupational health (ODL) at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For PG Diploma in Environmental and Occupational Health (Online), candidates can apply via ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Vice-chancellor Nageshwar Rao in his address said that the open varsity serves the educational aspirations of over 3.6 million students in India and other countries through 21 schools of studies and a network of 67 regional centres, around 2,000 learner support centres, and 20 overseas institutions.