IGNOU launches Masters programme in Arabic; check eligibility, course fee

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today launched a new Masters programme in Arabic. Interested candidates will be able to check details and apply for this programme at the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

This new programme has been launched by IGNOU’s School of Foreign Languages. The time duration of this ODL (open distance learning) programme will be two years and it will be taught in Arabic and English.

IGNOU MA Arabic: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: Fresh applicants need to click on ‘new registration’, whereas those who are already registered can login using registered credentials.

Step 3: Fill in all the required personal information and educational qualifications for the particular course application.

Step 4: After uploading copies of required documents, pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Step 5: Download and save the page for future reference.

To be eligible for this course, interested candidates should either hold a bachelor degree in Arabic or a bachelor degree in any discipline with advanced diploma/ diploma/ certificate in Arabic. The course fee is Rs 5400 per year, in addition to the registration fee, as applicable.

Meanwhile, the varsity has extended the deadline of the registration date for IGNOU July 2022 session once again. Candidates who wish to appear for the July 2022 session exams can now apply at the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in — till November 7.