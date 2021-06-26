IGNOU launches MA Urdu programme

Good knowledge of reading comprehension and writing skill would be a prerequisite for this programme. File.

Indira Gandhi National Open University’s School of Humanities has launched a master programme in Urdu (MUD) through open distance learning mode. Interested students can apply through the admission portal of the university at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

Candidates who want to apply for the programme should have a bachelor degree or a higher degree from a recognised university. The course is for two years duration. Good knowledge of reading comprehension and writing skill would be a prerequisite for this programme.

Read | IGNOU extends re-registration deadline for July 2021 session

The programme exposes learners to a wide range of Urdu language and literature. It would be helpful in developing a sound understanding of Urdu literature and also other literature such as Arabic, Persian, English, and Hind.

The course fees is Rs 12600 for full programme and the registration fee of Rs 200. For more details related to the programme and study centres, candidates can refer to the official website of IGNOU.

From the current session, the university is also offering a two-year Master of Arts Jyotish (MAJY) programme. The programme will be offered through the open distancing learning mode by the university’s School of Humanities. The medium of instructions will be Hindi and Sanskrit.