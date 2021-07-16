IGNOU launches MSc information security, MA entrepreneurship programmes

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched two new master degree programmes through the ODL mode- master of science (information security) and master of arts (entrepreneurship) on the occasion of the UN declared ‘World Youth Skills Day’. Interested and eligible candidates may apply for the programmes at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply for the programmes is July 31, 2021.

The two-year master of science (information security) programme is being offered by the school of vocational education and training and aims to prepare graduate students for productive courses in information security by providing an outstanding environment of teaching and research in core areas of the discipline.

Read | IGNOU extends application date, re-registration deadline for July 2021 session



The course content will be delivered in English. In order to be eligible for the course, candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline or its equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute. The total fee for the programme is Rs. 43,200 and students must pay Rs. 21,600 each year. Students are also required to pay an additional registration fee of Rs. 200 at the time of admission.

The two-year master of arts (entrepreneurship) programme is being offered by the School of Vocational Education and Training and aims to impart knowledge, skill and competencies to enable students to start their own business venture. In order to achieve this aim, the programme will focus on various aspects of startup, innovation and soft skills which are essential for a successful entrepreneurial initiative.

Read | All new courses to be offered by IGNOU from academic year 2021-22



The course content will be delivered in English, via a mix of self-instructional printed material, audio-video programmes, face-to-face counselling, web-based academic support, assignments, Gyan Darshan Channel, EDUSAT, Gyan Vani, Gyan Dhara, eGyankosh and SWAYAMPRABHA. In order to be eligible for the course, candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline or its equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute.

The total fee for the programme is Rs. 15,000 and students must pay Rs. 7,500 each year. Students are also required to pay an additional registration fee of Rs. 200 at the time of admission. Students will have the option to exit the course after completing courses of two semesters/ the first year (32 credits) with a PG Diploma in Entrepreneurship.