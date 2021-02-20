IGNOU launches MSc in Environmental Science

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) launched the Master of Science in Environmental Science degree programme from January 2021 academic session. The course is being offered by School of Inter-Disciplinary and Trans-Disciplinary Studies at IGNOU through ODL mode.

The course aims at generating skilled man-power to tackle the growing environmental and developmental problems and changes arising from the transition to a sustainable society. This programme will give an insight into the socio-economic causes and the characteristics of pollution and degradation of the natural environment, including the effects on human beings, the atmosphere, ecosystem and the other organisms, the university said.

The programme will provide learners with the necessary means to develop the capacity to carry out independent assessments on environmental issues. In addition, learners will be well equipped to analyse and assess environmental systems and problems; be able to propose sustainable solutions to environmental problems; and contribute to the development of policies and strategies for environmental planning, as per the official statement by IGNOU.

Students who have graduated with a BSc degree from any recognised university can apply for the same at the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply is February 28