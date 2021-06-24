IGNOU launches Master of Arts Jyotish progamme

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a two-year Master of Arts Jyotish (MAJY) programme. The programme will be offered through the open distancing learning mode by the university’s School of Humanities. The medium of instructions will be Hindi and Sanskrit.

The aim of the programme is to provide the students with the practical knowledge of Jyotish Gyan. The students who will be studying this course will receive complete knowledge about astrology and the form of astrology called Vedanga.

Along with this, they will also gain special knowledge of the concept of astrological mathematics, theory, and results in ancient India. The students will be getting the study material of this program which will also help them to develop the ability to be employable in the field.

Candidate having a bachelor’s or a higher degree from any recognised university will be eligible to apply. Students will also have an option to exit after completing 40 credits of the course and they will be awarded a PG Diploma in Jyotish. The course will be offered in both July and January sessions. Candidates can apply for the course by visiting the admission portal of the university at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.