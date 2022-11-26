 IGNOU launches master of arts in sustainability science programme in online mode

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today launched the master of arts in sustainability science programme in online mode. The virtual launching ceremony was held on November 24 at 2 pm. The programme will be offered in online mode with multiple entry and exit options.

The objective of the new online MA programme is to provide an opportunity to the learners to deepen their knowledge and understanding of sustainable development and the principles of sustainability science.

The eligibility condition to enroll into this programme is graduation in any discipline.

“Online programmes strengthen IGNOU’s learners-centric approach- admission at home, counselling at home, and examination centres nearer to the student’s home,” Nageswar Rao, Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU said.

The university had recently launched a new Masters programme in Arabic. This new programme has been launched by IGNOU’s School of Foreign Languages. The time duration of this ODL (open distance learning) programme will be two years and it will be taught in Arabic and English.