IGNOU launches PG programme in drawing and painting from July 2021 session

The School of Performing and Visual Arts (SOPVA) of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched the Master of Arts (Drawing and Painting) (MADP) from July 2021 Session. Interested and eligible candidates may apply for the programme at the admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to apply is July 15. The course will only be offered in the July admission cycle.

The programme has been designed for Fine Arts students to pursue higher education which consists of pedagogy, theory, practice and research in art. In order to be eligible for the programme, candidates must have a Bachelor in Arts- Drawing and Painting/ Bachelor in Fine Arts / Visual Arts/ Bachelor in Animation or Design or Fashion or Technology or Textile or any allied subject.

The course broadly covers core components like elements and principles of art, art history, art education, aesthetics theories and research methods. The programme will be delivered in English but students will be allowed to write their assignments and examinations in Hindi.

The duration of the programme will be a minimum of two years and a maximum of four years. The programme will be delivered through Web Enabled Academic Support (WEAS) and will also include studio practice for 15 days in each semester.

Candidates must pay a registration fee of Rs. 200 in order to apply to the programme. The fee for each year is Rs. 8,250/- per year and thus the total programme fee will be Rs. 16,500.