IGNOU launches MAJMC in Hindi and Tamil for online, ODL mode; check details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new programme — MA in Journalism and Mass Communication in two Indian languages. Interested candidates can visit the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in.

Details about the programme will soon be made available on the official website. While the MAJMC programme is already being offered in English language — in both online, and open and Distance Learning modes — it will now be offered in Hindi and Tamil.

The programme has been launched by the School of Journalism and New Media Studies (SOJNMS) to integrate recommendations of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It is being introduced with the aim to facilitate the teaching-learning process in various Indian languages.

Officials of IGNOU hope that this will be replicated across disciplines in other Indian languages by the University. Experts are hoping that learning in mother tongue will help candidates learn and understand better.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has released the date sheet for IGNOU June TEE 2022. The June TEE 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted from July 22 and will conclude on September 5, 2022. The exams are divided into shifts – the first shift will begin from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be held from 2 pm till 5 pm.

Additionally, the last date for submission of assignments, project reports, field work journal (practicum), dissertation and internship report for term-end-examination June, 2022 has also been extended till July 20, 2022.