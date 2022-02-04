IGNOU launches MA in Sustainability Science, check course details here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a Master’s of Arts in Sustainability Science (MASS) course. This programme will be offered from January 2022 admission cycle in ODL mode by the School of Interdisciplinary and Transdisciplinary Studies. Interested students can visit the official website of IGNOU — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in — to enroll in MASS.

IGNOU claims that MASS is the first of its kind in India with an aim to reach sustainability education across all sections of the society. In line with the principles of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the programme focuses on holistic and multidisciplinary education and adopts lateral entry and multiple exit options. After successful completion of first-year courses, the programme will be provided with Post Graduate Diploma in Sustainability Science.

MASS has been launched with the objective of providing opportunities to the learners to deepen their knowledge and understanding about sustainable development and the principles of sustainability science. It will also allow students to expand capacities of learners on various theoretical and practical aspects of sustainable development, and develop professional knowledge and skills in formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of sustainable development projects and programmes.

Fee and eligibility

The fee for the entire programme is Rs 7000 per year. Interested candidates should have successfully completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.

This programme consists of the 15 theory courses (nine in first year and six in the second year) and a project in second year. Both years will have 36 credits.

Lateral Entry (for PGDSS as per university norms) is also allowed in second year; details about the same are available on the official website.