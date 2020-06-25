IGNOU launches MA in Sanskrit through open and distance mode

Apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a Master’s programme in Sanskrit through open and distance mode. The programme was designed and developed with academic consultation and support of distinguished scholars in different disciplines of Sanskrit. The students of any discipline after graduation can pursue Master’s in Sanskrit with the flexibility of doing it through ODL Mode.

Taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch was done via webinar through Google meet and broadcast live on Facebook page of the varsity. Addressing the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Nageshar Rao hoped that with the collective efforts of everyone, Sanskrit would get the boost needed and would be taken up by students as the preferred choice.

The interested students can register for admission to the programme through university’s admission portal; ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The varsity recently launched a podcast series that will help students learn while listening to the lectures offered by the varsity. The institute said that the podcast series is aimed at its “diverse learner base”.

The podcast coordinators are Prof Neeti Agrawal and Prof Nayantara Padhi of School of Management Studies. The platform is designed and developed by Prof Uma Knajilal, Director, Centre for Online Education (COE). The platform will provide learners and stakeholders an opportunity to hear the best of the minds.

Due to the pandemic, several other facilities offered by the open university have been digitised including e-Gyankosh – a national digital repository, Gyanvani – an education FM radio, Gyandhara – internet audio, and contents of IGNOU’s library, as informed by the university earlier.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd