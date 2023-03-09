scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
IGNOU launches MA in Migration and Diaspora

IGNOU June TEE 2022, IGNOU, IGNOU registration dateKnow the eligibility here. (Representative image. File)
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today launched M.A. in Migration and Diaspora. As per the varsity, this is the first-of-its-kind to be introduced in India in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode from January 2023 cycle.

The programme aims at developing knowledge and understanding for professionals who intend to work in the field of migration governance, diaspora engagement, human trafficking and labour flow.

The 80 credits, MA programme, is expected to open new avenues of employment to students in external and foreign affairs ministries, diplomatic missions, UN organisations, civil societies and non-government organisations.

The programme will impart an informed understanding of migration processes, the role of diasporas in development, the development-migration matrix, policy decisions, planning and researches, regulations related to international migration and human trafficking issues. It will also be useful for professionals working in development sectors, UN bodies, foreign affairs, cultural association, tourism and social entrepreneurs.

The students will be provided with hard and soft copies of the study material, audio-visual course work and interactive counselling sessions. The duration of the course is one year and will begin from the January-December session.

A detailed brochure and eligibility criteria for the course is available at IGNOU’s official website: http://www.ignou.ac.in.

 

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 15:40 IST
