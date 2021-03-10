IGNOU launches MA in folklore and culture studies through ODL mode

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today launched a post graduate (MA) programme in folklore and culture studies from January 2021 academic session. The course is being offered by School of Inter-Disciplinary and Trans-Disciplinary Studies at IGNOU through open distance learning (ODL) mode.

According to IGNOU, the programme aims to find out the relation between folk culture and context through various frameworks borrowed from disciplines such as literature, history, sociology, anthropology, folklore studies and emerging disciplines such as culture studies.

The course will focus on time, geography, space and literature of the folklore and culture of the world in general, and of country in particular. The programme coordinator is professor Nandini Sahu.

The candidates with a minimum bachelor’s degree can apply for the programme. Interested candidates can apply for till March 15.

For further course details, please refer to the website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.